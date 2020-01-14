Home Opinions Editorials

Time to resolve Mahadayi river dispute

Successive governments have found it well-nigh impossible to resolve the competitive politics.

Published: 14th January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Water is a kind of supra-political entity: It flows above divisions of religion, country and region. But as we contemplate the coming aridity of planetary proportions— no water to quench thirst, for irrigation, industry, households, entire ecosystems—we interpret water through our finite lens. Climate change is a universal peril. It doesn’t endanger this neighbourhood or community, and leave out that one.

The warmer it gets, lesser the available water, even in the oceans— even if water molecules don’t die. No need to be a rocket scientist to understand this. It is already hitting the quality, distribution, timing and amount of water in circulation, as we lurch from flood to drought in an increasingly vicious cycle. Under these circumstances, keeping a water dispute unattended is not a good idea.

Particularly one over a river—Mahadayi— that’s neither dead nor yet reduced to a sewage canal. Goa and Karnataka are presently locked in what’s almost a war for copyright over its water. Goa sees Mahadayi—or Mandovi, as it is called there—as a lifeline interwoven with its identity. For parched north Karnataka, it’s no less vital. Karnataka’s original demand of 36.55 tmcft, inclusive of 7.56 tmcft for drinking—scaled down by the tribunal to 13.42 tmcft, 5.5 tmcft for drinking—is meant as vital security against what’s now endemic drought.

Successive governments have found it well-nigh impossible to resolve the competitive politics. It’s rather surprising that the Centre has found no time to formally allow Karnataka to launch the Kalasa-Banduri project on the Mahadayi. That has allowed Goa to go into protest mode. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar should exploit the fact that all three governments are run by his party, the BJP, and bring about a quick resolution. And not just hand out placebos.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp