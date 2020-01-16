Home Opinions Editorials

Maradu job done, now violators must pay for mess

The demolition can indeed serve as a warning to builders and would have sent shivers down the spines of those whose illegal buildings are still standing.

Published: 16th January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Demolition of Alfa Serene at Maradu

Demolition of Alfa Serene at Maradu (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

The razing of four apartment complexes at Maradu near Kochi for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules turned out to be a big spectacle, with onlookers cheering each collapse and the media and authorities hailing the “perfect job” by demolishers. What, however, got drowned in the euphoria was the pain of the people who once called these buildings home. These people, who bought the flats with their hard-earned money, had to move out after it became clear there was no other option and watch helplessly as the structures were brought down through controlled implosions. They paid the price for the mistakes of others.

The Maradu episode is an example of how illegal constructions can destroy lives and why they shouldn’t be allowed at all in the first place. The fact that more than 300 families were deprived of their homes makes it necessary to ask how these buildings were allowed to come up when it was clear from the beginning that they didn’t pass the CRZ test. A Union Environment Ministry report says there are 66 high-rises—including hotels and hospitals—in Kerala that were built in violation of CRZ rules. A verification done in 2014 by the Kerala State Coastal Zone Management Authority revealed more than 2,000 violations along the coast. The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a Kerala High Court order to demolish 59 villas in Alappuzha for the same reason. At least 200 Maradu-like cases are pending in courts.

The demolition can indeed serve as a warning to builders and would have sent shivers down the spines of those whose illegal buildings are still standing. After being informed of the demolition, the SC said action must be taken against builders and officials responsible for the mess. But demolitions are not the most ideal way to stop illegal constructions. Instead, the focus should be on tightening enforcement of norms, ending corruption in the building sanction and approval process, and punishing violators. That will also protect homebuyers from falling into the trap set by greedy builders and officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp