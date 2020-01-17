Tackling issues of underage drinking

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a notice to a college in Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu after it expelled four female students for drinking alcohol at a birthday party.

The videos of the students drinking beer along with two boys in one of the houses outside the college campus had gone viral, prompting the school authorities to take drastic action against them. The boys, however, were not from that college.

The NCW’s argument was that outright expulsion would ruin the future of the girls, both in education and in a career they might pursue.

It also questioned the moral policing of the college authorities towards the girls and asked if boys caught in a similar act would have warranted such an extreme step.

The first question that arises from the issue is of legal age. The legal drinking age in Tamil Nadu is 21. These college students were underage and hence liable for punitive action.

Unfortunately, there is no provision to penalise young consumers of alcohol.

The law only provides to penalise vendors, stores, restaurants and pubs that sell or serve liquor to youngsters.

The second question is what prompts these teens to not just take to alcohol but also celebrate the idea of having it.

There have been multiple surveys which have pegged consumption among teens in the range of 41 to 43%. This whopping number is a conservative estimate as the samples are not completely inclusive.

The reasons attributed to youngsters drinking are peer pressure, wanting a spike in attention in the social media, exposure to popular media that almost always glamorises drinking and lack of enforcement of laws.

The third question is of moral policing. Since the institution is run by a mutt and the video showed the students in college uniform, the issue acquired a bigger dimension.

It remains to be seen how the college responds to the NCW notice.

The principal, however, has said that two of the students have been shifted to correspondence courses and their families are on board with the decision.