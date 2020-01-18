Home Opinions Editorials

Discussing AP’s three capital plan

Notwithstanding the TDP’s Save Amaravati campaign, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government appears keen on going ahead with its proposal to have three capitals for Andhra Pradesh.

Notwithstanding the TDP’s Save Amaravati campaign, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government appears keen on going ahead with its proposal to have three capitals for Andhra Pradesh. Armed with expert reports, it has convened the state Assembly on Monday to get the stamp of approval for this first-of-its-kind proposition. A perusal of the reports makes one thing clear: Amaravati, the capital city planned by the previous TDP government, is untenable. The way forward suggested by the experts, however, is a radical departure from conventional wisdom. Hence, it is imperative that the government not rush through or bulldoze its way with brute majority in the Assembly.

Jagan must not repeat the mistakes committed by his predecessor N Chandrababu Naidu. When Amaravati was decided upon, Naidu acted unilaterally, tactically gaining the approval in the Assembly after consigning the Sivaramakrishnan Committee report to the dustbin and turning a deaf ear to pleas from well-meaning intellectuals and the opposition. Jagan has the historic opportunity to rise above narrow politics and show statesmanship. Unlike Naidu, he would be well-advised to convene an all-party meeting and attempt to bring about a consensus. Of course, in view of the agitations already launched by the TDP and the stance taken by other opposition parties, consensus is highly unlikely.

Nonetheless, an all-party meeting will help in reaching out to parties that do not have representation in the Assembly, and give them an opportunity to place their views and concerns. It is the duty of the government to address these concerns and send across a message that its actions are in the larger interests of the state. An all-party meeting followed by a debate in the Assembly is the ideal democratic way forward.

Meaningful suggestions from the opposition and people’s organisations, if taken note of, may also dispel the perception of vindictive politics taking root in some sections. It doesn’t bode well for the state if they are alienated and made out to be villains of the piece for the acts of omission or commission of a political party.

