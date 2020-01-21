Can odisha cong tackle these bouncers?

The Congress in Odisha seems to be plumbing newer depths each day, from which resurgence looks impossible in the foreseeable future even as the political turf in the state provides an opportunity for the party to regroup and reemerge. Such has become the state of the grand old party that it has begun deploying bouncers to guard itself from its own workers. Yes, you heard it right.

Bouncers were deployed at Congress Bhavan on Friday during a high-level meeting of the Pradesh Congress Committee, attended by AICC general secretary and Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh, to discuss electoral setbacks and formulate a revival strategy for the party. The musclemen were engaged purportedly to keep dissidents out, particularly NSUI activists led by former convenor of the state unit Itish Pradhan. Pradhan, who has been suspended for raising his voice against

PCC president Niranjan Patnaik after the 2019 election debacle, was heckled while trying to enter the Congress Bhavan with his supporters. The unprecedented measure has once again exposed the wide fissures in the party. Several senior leaders have targeted PCC chief Patnaik and demanded a probe. The major worry for the faction-ridden party now is it has aggravated the dissidence within the organisation. Already, there is a growing clamour for the removal of Patnaik but the high command has chosen to turn a deaf ear to the calls for change. The indecision and inaction on reorganisation has demoralised the party workers leading to grassroots-level dissipation.

The GOP, which has ruled the state for a major period since Independence, still has a sizeable base across the districts despite its current fall. The gross mismanagement since the dawn of the millennium has, however, seen a fall in vote-share from nearly 35% to a mere 16% in 2019. The ground for Congress’s rise exists, even though the BJP has taken over as the main opposition to the BJD, sheerly on the perception that both are virtually companions in politics. For that, Congress has to set its house in order first.