The business of pollution

Pollution is a booming market in India. With industrial and vehicular emissions pushing air pollution to dangerous levels, lakhs of Indians face a public health crisis. Betting on the potential market, a few entrepreneurs have come up with answers for those who can afford them. A couple of months ago, India got its first ‘oxygen bar’ in New Delhi. A 15-minute session there costs around `300, and promises to instil new vigour in customers breathing the poisonous Delhi air. Much before the ‘bar’ came oxygen in cans. Priced between `500 and `800 and sold on e-commerce websites, these cans are in high demand now. The latest invention is a wearable air purifier that users can sport around their neck. The device, which costs around `10,000, claims to purify the air its users breathe.

With governments and its regulators making little progress in mitigating pollution, such inventions are a welcome respite. However, it’s important to regulate the market and the products that are on offer. At the moment, there are no studies proving the efficacy of wearable air purifiers or tests certifying the quality of ‘pure air’ in packaged products. While regulations are likely to help customers, experts say incentivising a few manufacturers could actually help devise low-cost solutions. This would be crucial considering pollution largely affects the poor more than the rich. Pavement dwellers and public transport commuters are at greater danger than middle-class citizens.

As in China, governments in India must also consider buying and deploying pollution control technologies in public places, as rising air pollution levels have nullified the spirit of the ban on public smoking imposed by the government. Apart from Delhi, no other city has access to air purifiers in public places, though other metros are not far behind the capital in air quality standards. Pollution masks for civic workers and pedestrians, and purifiers at public places perhaps have to become an integral part of designing futuristic cities.