Home Opinions Editorials

Behind britain’s royal soap opera

You wouldn’t think it was the 21st century.

Published: 22nd January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

You wouldn’t think it was the 21st century. Witness the bellicose coverage on Harry and Meghan’s exit from royalty—Megxit! Neither the royalty-obsessed British media nor the ecosystem around the House of Windsor seems to have learnt their lessons. This after virtually hounding a woman to death—a woman more popular and stunning than all the Windsors and their European cousins put together—merely for choosing to live life on her own terms. 

Lady Di’s was a path that shattered the hollow fairytale world of castles and carriages, and showed up the petty palace intrigues behind all that charity chic and fossilised insignia. Now the revenge extends to her son and daughter-in-law. The rule for royal rule-breakers is a future built of curses. What if everyone makes a quick buck by selling gutter tales about Harry and Meghan, as they once did with Diana! If they dare sell their own brand even for a cause, they are to be made to feel sorry about their birth. It’s a regressive thought structure that drives this soap opera. It picks on a successful, self-made woman of colour just because of who she is. There’s shrill, collective howling.

How dare you seek privacy for ‘Prince Archie’? How dare you spirit Harry away to some lonely island? The Brits are convinced the Canadians would throw them out and they will come back crying remorseful tears. Even if the Queen wanted reform, get a multicoloured family, correct all her past mistakes, she can now think twice. It’s Brexit and Megxit time—back to cakes and ale, and a pound of flesh. No merging with a larger global ethos. In India, we’ve long outgrown those old tropes and relics, we grow our own crop of self-assertive republicans. At most, we’ll be subjected to another round of dry protocol with Charles and Camilla, Duchess of something or the other!

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp