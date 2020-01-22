Behind britain’s royal soap opera

You wouldn’t think it was the 21st century. Witness the bellicose coverage on Harry and Meghan’s exit from royalty—Megxit! Neither the royalty-obsessed British media nor the ecosystem around the House of Windsor seems to have learnt their lessons. This after virtually hounding a woman to death—a woman more popular and stunning than all the Windsors and their European cousins put together—merely for choosing to live life on her own terms.

Lady Di’s was a path that shattered the hollow fairytale world of castles and carriages, and showed up the petty palace intrigues behind all that charity chic and fossilised insignia. Now the revenge extends to her son and daughter-in-law. The rule for royal rule-breakers is a future built of curses. What if everyone makes a quick buck by selling gutter tales about Harry and Meghan, as they once did with Diana! If they dare sell their own brand even for a cause, they are to be made to feel sorry about their birth. It’s a regressive thought structure that drives this soap opera. It picks on a successful, self-made woman of colour just because of who she is. There’s shrill, collective howling.

How dare you seek privacy for ‘Prince Archie’? How dare you spirit Harry away to some lonely island? The Brits are convinced the Canadians would throw them out and they will come back crying remorseful tears. Even if the Queen wanted reform, get a multicoloured family, correct all her past mistakes, she can now think twice. It’s Brexit and Megxit time—back to cakes and ale, and a pound of flesh. No merging with a larger global ethos. In India, we’ve long outgrown those old tropes and relics, we grow our own crop of self-assertive republicans. At most, we’ll be subjected to another round of dry protocol with Charles and Camilla, Duchess of something or the other!