The new BJP president faces a trial by fire

Even more praiseworthy is that the BJP, which has a major footprint only in North India and Hindi-speaking states, has had three presidents from the South, where its presence is limited.

Published: 22nd January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

 Describing newly elected BJP president J P Nadda as a dedicated and disciplined karyakarta, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP was the only party where an ordinary worker could hope to rise to the very top. Modi and Shah then took turns to take a dig at other political parties for promoting nepotism and dynasty politics. The duo is not off the mark. Since its inception in 1980, the BJP has had 11 different party presidents, including Nadda.

Even more praiseworthy is that the BJP, which has a major footprint only in North India and Hindi-speaking states, has had three presidents from the South, where its presence is limited. All the presidents started at the bottom and rose through the ranks. Further, none of them tried to hoist their family members when the time came to demit office, sending a powerful message to all the cadres that hard work and sincerity can take them to the highest levels.

Contrast this with other parties such as the Congress, NCP, the scores of regional parties and even the AAP, which was born out of a people’s movement. None of them has seen a leadership change at the top for years and decades. The regional parties are the worst offenders with many of them being run like family fiefdoms. This goes against the Law Commission’s recommendation, which had said “if democracy and accountability constitute the core of our constitutional system, the same concepts must also apply to political parties which are integral to parliamentary democracy”.

Having said that, Nadda’s task is cut out. Delhi will provide the first electoral test, followed by Bihar later this year. He will also have to deal with assertive allies. In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena not only walked out of the alliance but also walked away with the prized seat of power. In Jharkhand, the All-Jharkhand Students Union contested the recent Assembly election separately, costing the BJP the state. In Delhi, it could not agree on seat sharing with the Akali Dal. It will be a trial by fire for the new BJP chief.

