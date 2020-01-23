Home Opinions Editorials

Khelo initiative needs nurturing

In terms of the number of participants and officials, the Khelo India Youth Games, which got over in Guwahati on Tuesday, was one of the largest multi-discipline events held in the country.

Published: 23rd January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju addressing a huge gathering at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju addressing a huge gathering at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020. (Photo | Khelo India Twitter)

In terms of the number of participants and officials, the Khelo India Youth Games, which got over in Guwahati on Tuesday, was one of the largest multi-discipline events held in the country. The organisation was impressive. It had a theme song and a mascot, and medal ceremonies were accompanied by a melodious tune. Barring hiccups here and there, it had a sprinkling of the fervour of bigger games. A record Rs 104 crore was spent — Rs 70 crore by the state and the rest by the Centre.

Eight venues that hosted events during the 2007 National Games were spruced up. All the participants were students and they were kept not in hostels but hotels, which itself is a rarity in Olympic sports. Understandably, the players and officials were smiling when the curtain was drawn. Most of the venues, except for the athletics stadium, attracted good crowds. The Centre’s eagerness to host its flagship event on a grand scale, coupled with Assam’s endeavour to present itself as the sports capital of India, ensured smooth conduct.

The concept seems to be brilliant. But sustainability might be an issue. It has to be seen if the same kind of importance is given to the Khelo India Youth Games by the host state next year and whether it would be willing to spend as much. One hopes it does not go the National Games way, where no state wants to be the host and it keeps getting delayed. And if the levels of enthusiasm and professionalism are not the same and it is not held on the same scale, it might nullify the effort to create a lively atmosphere at the grassroots level. 

Another concern is selections. There are multiple authorities like the School Games Federation of India, other central boards, national sports federations and the Sports Authority of India. One consolidated board taking a call on selections would help clear a lot of ambiguity. The Games is an initiative of the government where athletes in Olympic disciplines at the grassroots are getting good facilities. This should go on. Who knows, the next Olympic medallist might be a former Khelo India star.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp