Khelo initiative needs nurturing

In terms of the number of participants and officials, the Khelo India Youth Games, which got over in Guwahati on Tuesday, was one of the largest multi-discipline events held in the country. The organisation was impressive. It had a theme song and a mascot, and medal ceremonies were accompanied by a melodious tune. Barring hiccups here and there, it had a sprinkling of the fervour of bigger games. A record Rs 104 crore was spent — Rs 70 crore by the state and the rest by the Centre.

Eight venues that hosted events during the 2007 National Games were spruced up. All the participants were students and they were kept not in hostels but hotels, which itself is a rarity in Olympic sports. Understandably, the players and officials were smiling when the curtain was drawn. Most of the venues, except for the athletics stadium, attracted good crowds. The Centre’s eagerness to host its flagship event on a grand scale, coupled with Assam’s endeavour to present itself as the sports capital of India, ensured smooth conduct.

The concept seems to be brilliant. But sustainability might be an issue. It has to be seen if the same kind of importance is given to the Khelo India Youth Games by the host state next year and whether it would be willing to spend as much. One hopes it does not go the National Games way, where no state wants to be the host and it keeps getting delayed. And if the levels of enthusiasm and professionalism are not the same and it is not held on the same scale, it might nullify the effort to create a lively atmosphere at the grassroots level.

Another concern is selections. There are multiple authorities like the School Games Federation of India, other central boards, national sports federations and the Sports Authority of India. One consolidated board taking a call on selections would help clear a lot of ambiguity. The Games is an initiative of the government where athletes in Olympic disciplines at the grassroots are getting good facilities. This should go on. Who knows, the next Olympic medallist might be a former Khelo India star.