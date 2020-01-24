CSR to help enrich tomorrow’s minds

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s decision to rope in private players to renovate the crumbling anganwadis in the city can be seen as an innovative step. It will help leverage corporate social responsibility (CSR) and channel it into child welfare. The anganwadis, started in 1975 as part of integrated child development services, aimed to provide nutrition, healthcare, early education and immunisation scheduling for children, and contraception counselling for parents.

The Corporation, which has under its wing 1,806 anganwadis, has gone a step further to make the concept more inclusive by aiming to identify and bring into the nurseries differently-abled children as well as slow learners, and set up the right environment for them. Assistance from corporates could help the authorities develop a system that is a template for other such centres in the state, something that is not possible by depending solely on government coffers. As a pilot project, two model anganwadis have already been upgraded with state-of-the-art facilities at an approximate cost of Rs 60 lakh. Pumping in funds to renovate the dilapidated buildings of the anganwadis and their toilets, and taking care of the nutritional needs of children and lactating mothers could be a fulfilling way for companies to give back to the society and environment, as envisaged by the UN Industrial Development Organisation.

The corporates’ initiative, which began as a voluntary gesture, was formalised by the Companies Act, 2013, and requires firms to spend 2% of their net profit towards CSR activities. It is compulsory for companies whose net worth is over Rs 500 crore or whose turnover has crossed Rs 1,000 crore or which make a net profit of Rs 5 crore during a financial year. While compliance has improved over the years, there is still a shortfall in CSR spending by companies. Implementing last year’s recommendation by the high-level committee on CSR led by Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas of making the expenditure tax-deductible could incentivise firms and help gather funds for such projects.