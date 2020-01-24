Time to end this standoff for the sake of Kerala

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the CPM-led state government are currently engaged in a standoff, and it seems the crisis could only escalate in the coming days with neither side showing any intention to back off. The confrontation began when the state Assembly passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The governor called the resolution “unconstitutional”, and later accused the government of “concealing information” from him.

The governor had been earlier criticised by leaders of both the ruling LDF and opposition UDF in Kerala for talking in support of the new law. The standoff worsened when the government approached the Supreme Court against the CAA and the governor said he should have been kept in the loop. Now, with the government deciding to include its anti-CAA stance in the policy speech, to be read out by the governor in the Assembly at the start of the Budget Session on January 29, the concern is that the crisis could reach a point of no return.

It’s not necessary for the governor of a state and its democratically-elected government to agree politically with each other, but it’s absolutely essential for them to be able to work together so as to serve the interests of the state and its people. With regard to the CAA, both the Kerala government and the governor have made their stands clear. Creating more occasions to play up those differences is not in the interest of the state. While differences of opinion are a reality, ways must be found to overcome those so that state affairs are not affected. Having already passed a resolution and challenged the CAA in the apex court, the government can now, in the interest of avoiding a confrontation, afford to not underscore its stance in the governor’s address.

The governor, having already made clear his office is not a ‘rubber stamp’, can afford to back down and not press for a confrontation. A state’s government and its governor are bound not by politics but by a constitutional arrangement, put in place to ensure checks and balances in political administration.