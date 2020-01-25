Home Opinions Editorials

Middle path required over telecom dues

The fact is even without this judgment, telecom, one of the fastest growing sectors in the past and with the potential to add at least two lakh jobs a year, is today in a shambles.

Published: 25th January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

The decision by the Centre not to place pressure on any of the telecom operators to pay up their dues to the government till the Supreme Court hears a bunch of pleas on the issue is a welcome measure. After last week’s SC verdict in which it refused to take a relook at its earlier judgment upholding the calculations of the tax department, telecom operators had till Thursday to shell out around `92,640 crore in back taxes. While this money would have been a boon to the Centre that is facing a huge shortfall in tax collections, it would have also sounded the death knell for large sections of the industry. The government has agreed not to take any coercive action for now.

Vodafone Idea alone would have had to cough up over `50,000 crore, which analysts say would have forced the firm to wind up its Indian presence, leaving thousands of employees and vendors in the lurch. Bharti Airtel, which has to pay `35,586 crore, and a number of non-telecom firms would have also slipped into the red, threatening jobs, operations and future businesses. Such a situation would not be exactly comforting for the banking sector that has a loan exposure of over `3 lakh crore to telecom firms. Nor could it be good news for the Indian consumer as pricing could then be decided in a near monopoly scenario.

The fact is even without this judgment, telecom, one of the fastest growing sectors in the past and with the potential to add at least two lakh jobs a year, is today in a shambles. This is due to a combination of regulatory pressures, high-cost structures and a vicious rate war that has left behind just three companies in the fray. There is talk now of the government agreeing to a staggered payout of dues by these firms with the interest being waived. This might be brokered under the aegis of the SC or in an out-of-court settlement by the Centre. If such a middle path is taken, as it should be, the government may be able to save the goose that lays the golden egg, while still extracting its pound of flesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp