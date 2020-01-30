Home Opinions Editorials

IOA, sports ministry must act carefully

This is a worrying sign. More baffling is the way the ministry and IOA are handling these matters.

Published: 30th January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

Of late, there has been a rise in the number of cases of national sports federations violating the National Sports Code. Over the last few years, there have been federations governing sports like gymnastics, archery, taekwondo, equestrian and chess that have drawn the attention of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and sports ministry for this reason. This is a worrying sign.

More baffling is the way the ministry and IOA are handling these matters. The case of the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) is an example. The RFI elections were held on December 6 last year. Both the IOA and ministry sent observers and elections were held as per the constitution. No one raised objections. However, suddenly in January, the IOA and sports ministry sent letters to RFI, nullifying the elections and asking them to change the constitution. They said the fault was allowing proxy representation and three councillors to cast votes. It is to be mentioned that the IOA, too, allows three councillors to vote and proxy representation is acceptable in its own constitution.

This has not gone down well with most federations. The ministry’s objections and the subsequent threat to withdraw recognition without issuing a show-cause notice also raised eyebrows among sports administrators who have been in this field for a long time. More so, because the same ministry had extended the controversial Equestrian Federation of India’s recognition despite serious objections raised by district units on the ambiguous voting pattern. 

It is imperative that the ministry sends the right signal to federations, especially after it has taken a number of athlete-friendly steps. It has been trying to be strict while dealing with the errant federations. If it wants to exert its authority to the fullest, it has to be impartial and the policies should be uniform. Even the IOA that has so many factions must act cautiously in order to ensure that it does not lose faith. The sports ministry, too, should tread carefully so that no one can accuse it of penalising federations selectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp