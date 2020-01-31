Schoolbag order a timely reminder

The Kerala High Court last week reminded the Union and state governments about their responsibility of making schoolbags lighter and asked them to implement orders passed in this regard in letter and spirit. That the courts in the country have to say this repeatedly shows governments and schools have paid little attention to the issue of children being made to carry heavy bags. The Union HRD Ministry had issued guidelines in this regard in 2018, following which many state governments had come out with rules and regulations, but the fact is these rules have mostly remained on paper.

The Kerala court said all stakeholders— schools, teachers, parents and officials— must ensure that necessary circulars are issued, inspections are conducted, and awareness and sensitisation programmes are taken up to achieve the goal of reducing the weight of school bags. It said the authorities are duty-bound to protect the interests of children. Studies have shown that carrying heavy schoolbags can lead to serious health complications in children, including spinal distortion, growth abnormalities and poor body posture, besides mental trauma.

Heavy bags are one reason why children feel education is a burden. According to a CBSE circular issued in 2016, children should not be made to carry bags heavier than 10% of their body weight. The latest court order should serve as a wake-up call. Providing bags made up of lightweight material, ensuring drinking water and proper canteen facilities in schools, splitting textbooks into volumes, reducing the number of books to be carried, cutting down on homework and providing storage facilities in schools can help in bringing down the bag burden.

Making children lug heavy bags to school and back is a clear violation of their rights. Much time has been spent in making those concerned aware of the issues involved. The truth is suggestions and guidelines have not had the desired impact. It’s now time to think about punitive actions as well to make schools and education authorities fall in line. And it’s time we ensure that children don’t carry the burden of a faulty system.