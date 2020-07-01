STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

COVID-19: Making use of  lockdown 6.0 in Tamil Nadu

The rising case load—90,167 as of Tuesday—must be seen alongside its impressive performance on testing.

Published: 01st July 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Temperature, Coronavirus, COVID 19

Temperature being checked at doorstep to find Corona at Karunanidhi Nagar Washermenpet, Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

Tamil Nadu has extended the lockdown in the state till July 31 even as the Centre has issued guidelines for Unlock 2.0. TN’s decision comes amid a mounting case load that is pushing the health infrastructure to the brink. Although health experts advised against continuing a lockdown, the state has forged ahead as Covid-19 seeps beyond Chennai and its neighbouring districts to the southern and central parts. But it may be time for the government to heed its own advice: Don’t worry about the numbers, just follow safe practices.

The rising case load—90,167 as of Tuesday—must be seen alongside its impressive performance on testing. Tamil Nadu, as of Tuesday, had tested 11,16,622 people and is well ahead of Maharashtra, which comes second while having twice TN’s caseload. The state government focused on ramping up testing capability from March and currently has 90 testing labs, 47 of which are run by the government. Where it has faltered is in strictly adhering to the test, trace, isolate mantra of experts around the world. In the process, it lost out on the early advantages of its relatively strong health infrastructure. 

Nonetheless, the state has looked to make up lost ground in the past month. In Chennai, which has 58,327 cases, the Corporation has finally ramped up daily testing to reach 10,000 samples—double the figure it had stagnated at. The civic body has also undertaken daily fever camps to screen, test and treat patients. This initiative has been praised by the state’s expert health panel, which has recommended the model be replicated in other parts of TN. Although the effort comes a bit late, early adoption of the model in other cities may prevent them from going the ‘Chennai’ way.

Testing must also be increased in cities like Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchy along with boosting surveillance and screening. Alongside this is a need for a clear information and communication drive aimed at improving public understanding and altering behaviour. The state must ensure that Lockdown 6 is made good use of, so that it may be the last. Lockdowns come with great social, economic and psychological costs that are too huge to pay indefinitely.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp