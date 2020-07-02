Amid conflicting signals, economy on tenterhooks

The continuing lockdown and the very slow revival measures for the economy have expectedly showed up with output in eight core sectors shrinking for the third straight month in May, this time by 23.4 per cent. The largest declines were in steel (48.4 per cent), cement (22.2 per cent), electricity (15.6 per cent) and refinery products (21.3 per cent). The fall in electricity production is a clear indicator that factories and other utilities are not able to come back to normal. Continuing labour and cash shortages too have not allowed industries to go beyond a stuttering start.

While calls for ‘opening up’ the economy and boosting production abound, the spread of the coronavirus and continuing lockdown measures on the ground have ensured that the downward trend will persist for some time. The one consolation appears to be that the May slump of 23.4 per cent is an improvement from the sharp fall in April of 37 per cent in these core sectors.

This perhaps signals that we are past the worst, and now the trajectory is towards recovery. Government spokespersons are also sighting ‘green shoots’ in the pick up in auto sales and employment numbers. Maruti Suzuki has, for instance, reported sales of over 18,000 cars in May, when in April it was zero. Similarly, the unemployment rate has declined to levels before the March curfew measures.

The current account balance too has turned surplus, albeit by a small margin of 0.1 per cent or $600 million, because of a massive contraction of imports. Despite these positives, most analysts see a dim future. Fitch Ratings on Tuesday predicted a GDP contraction of 5 per cent for FY2021. The confusion seems to be because of the conflicting signals between the economic message of the government for ‘opening up’, while the health and safety measures on the ground are in fact stymieing any attempt to return to normal.

It is a fact that the spike in the pandemic in new areas and fresh transmission in old areas after things open up have kept the lockdown active. In these circumstances, it is better if the government presents a realistic picture of several months of slowdown, and the pain it involves, rather than painting a misleading rosy picture.