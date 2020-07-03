STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF action on KC(M) factional feud timely  

With the KC(M) feud heading towards a climax, the UDF had to choose, and it chose Joseph.

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph (File Photo | EPS)

Factions within political parties aren’t independent entities per se, but in Kerala politics, they are as relevant as the parties themselves.

That’s why the continuing factional fight within the Kerala Congr-ess (M) has the opposition UDF worried about the potential fallout on its prospects in the local body polls later this year and the Assembly elections next summer.

In an attempt to limit the damage, the UDF decided to keep the Jose K Mani faction out for now—a clear signal that it would prefer to retain the faction led by veteran P J Joseph in the event of the two going separate ways.

A sensible move under the circumstances as the Joseph faction appears far more valuable than the other, electorally speaking, and the UDF seems to have come to terms with the fact that keeping both the factions together and within the front is going to be an impossible task.

With the KC(M) feud heading towards a climax, the UDF had to choose, and it chose Joseph. Any further period of indecision or delay in action would have given the ruling LDF an opportunity to lure the influential Joseph faction to its camp.

The Jose faction is paying the price for defying the UDF diktat and not vacating the Kottayam district panchayat president’s post in favour of the Joseph faction as per a deal reached earlier.

The faction, struggling to find its footing after the demise of party founder K M Mani, has hurt itself badly by taking the internal feud to a point of no return.

Once out of the UDF, Jose will have to hitch his wagon either to the LDF or the NDA. In the LDF, he will be an unwelcome guest.

The CPI and sections in the CPM have already expressed reservations about accommodating him. Going with the NDA could be his next option, but that comes with little electoral benefits.

His best option still is staying with the UDF. But that would require him to cede ground to Joseph. The action by the UDF has limited the LDF’s options as well. If it wants a KC(M) faction in its fold, Jose is what it will get. Never Joseph.

