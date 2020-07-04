STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: British Raj mentality has no place in India

It has been quick to identify and categorise COVID-19 hospitals and supply equipment to treat patients.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought into sharp focus the pathetic state of public healthcare infrastructure and exposed how unprepared the country is in protecting the lives of its citizens. Reports of people being turned away from hospitals are unfortunately becoming more and more common. Measured from this standpoint, the Andhra Pradesh government has been proactive in trying to make medical care available to all.

It has been quick to identify and categorise COVID-19 hospitals and supply equipment to treat patients. The launch of 1088 ambulances the other day was timely and the government deserves a pat on the back for keeping its focus firmly on public health. Having said that, we must point out that there are areas that need immediate attention.  

Right from the beginning, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been insisting on humane treatment and has been vocal against stigmatising patients or their families. Yet, stories of people under institutional quarantine paint a different picture. Complaints of rude behaviour of government employees, lack of communication and poor sanitary conditions at the quarantine centres have come in from several places. To be fair, higher officials have acted swiftly on social media posts by the affected people. However, it is an issue that needs to be addressed comprehensively.

Otherwise, it could prove counterproductive. Fearing the mental trauma they could face, people will then try to avoid quarantine. In an unprecedented situation like we are in now, it may jeopardise the entire strategy being followed to contain the spread of the virus.

The message of the CM applies equally to the government staff manning the quarantine centres. Harassing people suspected of having contracted the virus is unacceptable. District collectors have roped in counsellors for the quarantined, which is commendable. They also need to educate government staff. The British Raj mentality should have no place in India. We have seen during the lockdown inspirational stories of policemen and doctors going out of their way to serve. That spirit of humanity should be the guiding principle of the government apparatus.

