How Tamil Nadu can cash in on a bumper kuruvai 

Tamil Nadu is expecting a bumper harvest of foodgrains during the current kuruvai season this year.

Published: 06th July 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers getting ready for Kuruvai season near Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

Tamil Nadu is expecting a bumper harvest of foodgrains during the current kuruvai season this year. Kuruvai or “short-term” crops, comprising paddy and pulses, are grown in the Delta region. They are heavily dependent on the flow of water from the Cauvery river. When the government opened up the sluice gates of Mettur dam after eight years on the traditional date of June 12, it kickstarted a hopeful year of bounty, with expectation being pegged at 6.07 lakh metric tonnes of paddy across 3.5 lakh acres.

The inflated yield expectation is attributed to the government’s proactive steps to cover more areas under kuruvai, keeping in mind its plan to open up the Mettur dam this year on time. This year, the dam’s storage is running to capacity with 91.6 tmcft of the total 93.47 tmcft. The advanced announcement also helped Delta farmers identify filter points for transplanting and those without filter points to raise the paddy nursery before water reaches the canals.

Farm machinery such as tractors, rotavators, transplanters and power tillers were also made available at Agriculture Extension Centres as well as private shops despite the lockdown to facilitate uninterrupted agricultural work. The last time the bumper crop was grown was in 2014-2015, when 79.49 lakh tonnes of paddy were harvested, along with 7.67 lakh tonnes of pulses. At the time, the total coverage of foodgrains was around 36 lakh hectares or 88.95 lakh acres.

The bounty is much needed this year, considering the government has announced free ration of rice and toor dal for all card holders till November in the wake of the pandemic. The state could also perhaps push for intensifying the cultivation of millets, which are also traditional crops of the region. Alternating the distribution of millets and rice for ration card holders could encourage bringing back traditional food habits. It would not only help soil and water management, but also help in the big battle against diabetes and obesity that is said to have been caused by the changing of habit from consuming millets to rice. Doable?

