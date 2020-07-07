STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

A critical question the BCCI has to answer

Alka Rehani Bharadwaj, part of the nine-member Apex Council, has sought clarifications on the tenure of three office-bearers.

Published: 07th July 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI (File Photo| PTI)

What should have come from within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come from the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) representative. Alka Rehani Bharadwaj, part of the nine-member Apex Council, has sought clarifications on the tenure of three office-bearers. The Apex Council is the decision-making body of the BCCI, consisting of five office-bearers, two player representatives, a co-opted member and the CAG representative. Going by the BCCI constitution, secretary Jay Shah’s tenure got over last month. President Sourav Ganguly’s term ends on July 27 and joint-secretary Jayesh George’s on September 23. They have or will have completed six years at a stretch in office in BCCI and/or in state associations. A three-year cooling-off break is mandatory before they can take charge again.

While the BCCI appealed to the Supreme Court for a relaxation of this rule along with a host of other rules—and went into silence when the matter never came up for hearing—crucial questions kept begging for answers. The next Apex Council meeting is scheduled for July 17. Rehani Bharadwaj has asked for a status update of the three office-bearers. If the tenure is over, one is not eligible to attend Apex Council meetings. If Shah does so on July 17 or if Ganguly turns up for the next one after July 27, it will amount to violation of the BCCI constitution and lead to complications. Although the matter concerns the board and its 38 affiliated units, Rehani Bharadwaj is the only person asking this question. The silence of the office-bearers is leading to speculations. Do they believe that the court will throw them a lifeline? There is no answer.

What this does suggest, however, is that the BCCI remains the same. Cooling-off and other rules that they want to change are all part of the reforms carried out on the order of the apex court. Relaxation of regulations will take the BCCI back to the pre-reform days. Everybody in the BCCI is aware of this and still pretends as if there is nothing unusual about it. Rehani Bharadwaj deserves credit for raising the question. Sooner or later, the BCCI officials will have to answer it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp