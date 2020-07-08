STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Creating strong coronavirus protocols

Based on multiple accounts, it has become clear that the civic body’s staff do not stay till the patient is admitted at the hospital.

Published: 08th July 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

RPF personnel who returned after recovering from COVID-19 at an event where RPF IG Birendra Kumar welcomed them with a rose

RPF personnel who returned after recovering from COVID-19 at an event where RPF IG Birendra Kumar welcomed them with a rose. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

Months into handling the Covid-19 pandemic, at least two incidents in Chennai have made it clear that Central and state governments have failed to create and implement strong protocols and seed them into all aspects of the system in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. In the first instance, an elderly patient from the city has been missing for almost one month now.

He went missing after the Chennai Corporation picked him up to be admitted to a government hospital after he tested positive for Covid. However, it was found, 20 days after the event, that the civic body had recorded him as being admitted to one hospital while he was sent to another. The police and the man’s family are frantically searching for him.

This stunning act of negligence has underscored the lack of a foolproof protocol. Patients are taken to government hospitals by the civic body while the hospitals come under the health department. Based on multiple accounts, it has become clear that the civic body’s staff do not stay till the patient is admitted at the hospital. As a result, such slips, which can have fatal consequences, may take place. 

Another lack of protocol is seen in the rescuing and admitting of homeless people to night shelters. Those in the field have said that since the lockdown and amid the Covid panic, homeless persons are left without any safety and security, and end up in worse conditions than in the past. The Chennai Corporation does not have a protocol to rescue, test and quarantine people in need of care before sending them to an NGO-run night shelter.

The civic body admits that only temperature checks—hardly enough—are done. Given that international arrivals are tested twice before being sent home, this callousness towards the homeless and their well-being shows that Covid response takes place piecemeal and has not been integrated in all services, especially those provided to the most vulnerable. It is important that state and Central governments frame protocols covering a wide range of eventualities to contain the spread of the pandemic without disrupting vital services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp