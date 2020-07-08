Creating strong coronavirus protocols

Months into handling the Covid-19 pandemic, at least two incidents in Chennai have made it clear that Central and state governments have failed to create and implement strong protocols and seed them into all aspects of the system in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. In the first instance, an elderly patient from the city has been missing for almost one month now.

He went missing after the Chennai Corporation picked him up to be admitted to a government hospital after he tested positive for Covid. However, it was found, 20 days after the event, that the civic body had recorded him as being admitted to one hospital while he was sent to another. The police and the man’s family are frantically searching for him.

This stunning act of negligence has underscored the lack of a foolproof protocol. Patients are taken to government hospitals by the civic body while the hospitals come under the health department. Based on multiple accounts, it has become clear that the civic body’s staff do not stay till the patient is admitted at the hospital. As a result, such slips, which can have fatal consequences, may take place.

Another lack of protocol is seen in the rescuing and admitting of homeless people to night shelters. Those in the field have said that since the lockdown and amid the Covid panic, homeless persons are left without any safety and security, and end up in worse conditions than in the past. The Chennai Corporation does not have a protocol to rescue, test and quarantine people in need of care before sending them to an NGO-run night shelter.

The civic body admits that only temperature checks—hardly enough—are done. Given that international arrivals are tested twice before being sent home, this callousness towards the homeless and their well-being shows that Covid response takes place piecemeal and has not been integrated in all services, especially those provided to the most vulnerable. It is important that state and Central governments frame protocols covering a wide range of eventualities to contain the spread of the pandemic without disrupting vital services.