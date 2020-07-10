Cricket and pertinent points about racism

The return of Test cricket shared limelight with Michael Holding’s take on racism and how it should be eradicated. Speaking on a Sky Sports programme aired before England and West Indies began the first international series since the global lockdown, the fast bowling legend won hearts with his simple yet piercing words. Holding drove home pertinent points, which are all the more relevant in a world that believes in dividing on the basis of race, religion and caste. Although he spoke about ‘black’ people, his words transcended geography and became the voice of all the people who are discriminated against, anywhere in the world.

The other notable point was the platform Holding spoke from. Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of cricket and other sports in England. In that sense, it is a part of the establishment that itself is guilty of being unable to address the problem of racism. Commentators are paid by the broadcasters. They depend on them for a livelihood and a good life. What Holding did and said was remarkable also because he was unafraid of using this stage, without worrying about getting dropped. So other than speaking the truth with relevant and timely references to history, he showed courage and character.

What Holding did was also a study in contrast, thinking of people in his position in India. The cricket commentary box is filled with big names, who are popular figures with massive following. Yet, they consciously toe the official line on most of the things happening in society. Barring exceptions like Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra, hardly any former Indian cricketer speaks about these issues. They all praise the establishment and avoid commenting on matters related to social injustice.

This creates an impression that cricket is an island or a bubble, detached from its surroundings. Those who do not fit the bill are shown the door. Consequently, they concentrate on not saying anything controversial. Indirectly, what Holding said was also a scathing criticism of this mentality. This may not change anything overnight, but his words were precious considering the times we live in.