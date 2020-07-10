Pinarayi Vijayan government’s hour of crisis

The Left Front government in Kerala is facing its biggest crisis of credibility yet. The audacious gold smuggling attempt using the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram has landed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office at the centre of a raging storm. Besides international ramifications, the case has serious political implications for the ruling alliance.

Finding himself answering tough questions after it emerged that the accused had close links to his secretary (who has now been removed) and enjoyed quite an access to the corridors of power, the chief minister claimed he had nothing to hide and wrote to the prime minister asking for a proper investigation to bring out the truth.

The case certainly has more to it than meets the eye; the state government has a lot to answer for. It has been five days since 30 kg gold, sent in a package addressed to the consulate, was seized, but the key accused, Swapna Suresh, is yet untraceable. The question is how she managed to hide from investigators at a time when the state capital is under triple lockdown and movements are restricted. Till recently, she was part of a government-run IT project, and there are no clear answers as to how she managed to get in. Then there is the matter of her close association with many in the higher echelons of the government. Whatever they do, this taint will be hard to shake off for the chief minister and his government. And the opposition will try to make the most of it.

The use of a diplomatic mission to smuggle gold raises other concerns too. There’s a possibility that this may have been tried earlier—many times over. Besides, it’s a matter of bilateral relations and hence needs careful consideration. What is required is a fair and thorough investigation. Considering the gravity of the matter, it’s essential to bring out the truth and expose all those involved. It cannot be treated as just another smuggling case to be dealt with by the customs department. The decision to bring in the National Investigation Agency to probe the national security angle is a step in the right direction.