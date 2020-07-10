STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Pinarayi Vijayan government’s hour of crisis

Till recently, Swapna Suresh was part of a government-run IT project, and there are no clear answers as to how she managed to get in.

Published: 10th July 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

The Left Front government in Kerala is facing its biggest crisis of credibility yet. The audacious gold smuggling attempt using the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram has landed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office at the centre of a raging storm. Besides international ramifications, the case has serious political implications for the ruling alliance.

Finding himself answering tough questions after it emerged that the accused had close links to his secretary (who has now been removed) and enjoyed quite an access to the corridors of power, the chief minister claimed he had nothing to hide and wrote to the prime minister asking for a proper investigation to bring out the truth.

The case certainly has more to it than meets the eye; the state government has a lot to answer for. It has been five days since 30 kg gold, sent in a package addressed to the consulate, was seized, but the key accused, Swapna Suresh, is yet untraceable. The question is how she managed to hide from investigators at a time when the state capital is under triple lockdown and movements are restricted. Till recently, she was part of a government-run IT project, and there are no clear answers as to how she managed to get in. Then there is the matter of her close association with many in the higher echelons of the government. Whatever they do, this taint will be hard to shake off for the chief minister and his government. And the opposition will try to make the most of it. 

The use of a diplomatic mission to smuggle gold raises other concerns too. There’s a possibility that this may have been tried earlier—many times over. Besides, it’s a matter of bilateral relations and hence needs careful consideration. What is required is a fair and thorough investigation. Considering the gravity of the matter, it’s essential to bring out the truth and expose all those involved. It cannot be treated as just another smuggling case to be dealt with by the customs department. The decision to bring in the National Investigation Agency to probe the national security angle is a step in the right direction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swapna Suresh Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp