Phase-wise COVID-19 vaccine plan needed to avoid chaos

Vaccine development doesn’t work to the timetables of governments or health regulators. The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the Union Ministry of Health are well aware of this technicality. Yet, a controversial missive was issued to Bharat Biotech asking it to complete clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccine in an insanely short time.

Following an uproar, the authorities tried to wing it, clarifying that the instruction was to expedite administrative approvals, while vaccine development will follow its natural course to ensure safety and efficacy. For clinical trials to produce definite results, they need only one thing—time. And none have a substitute for that.

Currently, two indigenously developed vaccine candidates—one each by Bharat Biotech and Cadila Healthcare—completed animal toxicity studies and are entering human trials. Globally, of the 150-odd vaccine candidates, only three graduated to human trials while the world is watching with bated breath. If our homegrown companies succeed, it’d be a stunning triumph for the country and the companies. But it’s pertinent to note that vaccines—often administered on infants—are designed to increase a person’s immune system and aren’t actually a cure for Covid-infected patients.

While vaccine developers are at it, there’s an urgent need for the government to plan several crucial things, ranging from production to distribution. For one, ramping up production is a massive challenge. Typically, vaccines come in two doses, so the requirement in India alone is over 2.5 billion vials. If you consider exports, the pie gets even larger. Believe it or not, no pharmaceutical company, Indian or otherwise, has ever produced such enormous quantities.

Fast-tracking vaccine development should accompany investments in dispatch and delivery as vaccines are packed in medical glass containers and no glass producer ever undertook such large orders in short spells. Then there will be the need for supplies like syringes and needles to keep up with. Above all, the government should have a phase-wise plan on who should get the vaccine first to avoid chaos.

