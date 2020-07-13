STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India’s inequitable housing system

For over a hundred days, most people stayed indoors in Mumbai—a city where an average resident has a mere eight square metres of space to call his own. For a lot of Indians, especially the urban poor, social distancing is a luxury they cannot afford. Lockdowns meant staying shut in densely populated homes and streets, in close proximity with those providing essential services at hospitals, homes and elsewhere.

The lockdown was counterproductive for the poor, who are dependent on common spaces to reduce congestion at home. It put them at greater danger. This was evident in Chennai, where the poor, working class settlements in the northern parts got hit harder than the better-developed south. From there, the virus found its way to the rest of Chennai, as the services of the north were required in the homes, offices and factories of the south. 

Covid-19 is a brutal reminder of the importance of public welfare—unless the poor are cared for, the rich too will suffer. Until individuals stop evading taxes and governments stop wasting those funds on impractical schemes, our cities will continue to be vulnerable.

The only solution is equitable development and this virus has taught us that this development must begin from the housing sector. The WHO recommendation of using non-shared rooms and bathrooms for self-quarantine is something most Indians cannot afford. As per an NSSO study done in 2019, 27% urban homes and 34 per cent rural homes are congested. Four in ten homes share kitchen spaces.

Close to 17 per cent don’t have separate toilets. Housing is a basic human right, and India, despite its attempts, is lagging far behind in ensuring it is delivered to its citizens. A major reason for this has been the massive real estate boom across cities and the lack of policy regulations to ensure fair play and equitable distribution.

While even the capitalist West has sturdy rent control acts, India is still making do with outdated regulations. The recent affordable housing policy is a welcome move, but its impact will depend on how well it’s implemented and how stringent the authorities are in ensuring the builders deliver what is promised.

