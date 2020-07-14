STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
An aberration in tradition set right by SC temple order

The apex court said the royal family still has the shebait right, and rejected the argument that the family’s claims ceased to exist with the death of the last ruler of Travancore in 1991.

Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in full glory on the eve of the Lakshadweepam on Wednesday

The Supreme Court verdict upholding the Travancore royal family’s right to administer the famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram has effected a significant course correction in the ancient temple’s history. In the process, the top court overturned a 2011 judgment of the Kerala High Court, which said the temple and its assets should be taken over by the state government. The apex court said the royal family still has the shebait right, and rejected the argument that the family’s claims ceased to exist with the death of the last ruler of Travancore in 1991.

The presence of vast riches in the temple vaults, as revealed later by an inventory done as per court orders, and the argument that they belong to the state essentially formed the crux of this legal tussle. The HC found merit in the argument though the government of the day took a stand that as per traditional and customary belief, the temple belongs to the royal family and there has been no major issue with its administration to necessitate the government’s intervention.

The fact is, the temple’s wealth is priceless, though it was estimated after five of the six vaults were opened that it could be worth about Rs  1 lakh crore, and it remained safe for centuries under the guardianship of the royal family. It was Raja Marthanda Varma, the 18th century ruler, who surrendered Travancore to Sree Padmanabhaswamy and ruled the kingdom thereafter as his vassal. The subsequent generations of rulers kept this promise to remain mere vassals of the deity and custodians of his property—the reason why the treasure remained untouched.

As the royal family rightly put it after Monday’s verdict, the wealth belongs to the deity alone. And the argument that it belongs to the state is flawed because only unclaimed wealth discovered can be declared as state property. Here, the deity is a juridical person under the law and hence can be the owner of the wealth. The landmark verdict has set right a brief aberration in the long tradition of the temple. The fact that the state government has decided to accept the order is reassuring. However, it must ensure that follow-up measures—such as the formation of a new committee and a decision on opening Vault B—aren’t made unnecessarily complicated.

