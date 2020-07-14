Congress forfeits hard-won gains

We have no dearth of family dramas suddenly. Not just on OTT platforms, there is plenty in real life. The Bachchan house in Mumbai provided one—a reminder to everyone that, on this planet, no one is invulnerable.Another came from a family the senior Bachchan was once close to. The Gandhis are not in a particularly good way: Priyanka has to shift base to Lucknow, and Rahul sometimes acts as if he belongs in the driver’s seat, sometimes doesn’t.

The question of belonging has come to smite the Congress even harder with the Sachin Pilot revolt. Family dramas often evoke ennui. For it’s always the same story—in Bhopal, the titles are still rolling for the previous episode, with a Cabinet expansion just about accommodating the loyalist-MLAs of sulking renegade-prince, Jyotiraditya Scindia. MLA loyalties were at stake in Jaipur too: CM Ashok Gehlot seems to have won that battle with a healthy 100+ on his side. But what about the war? Even if Rajasthan is safe, the Congress has all but forfeited its hard-won gains against an omnipotent rival party helmed by an ubermensch. The refusal to blood the young ’uns was justified in the name of exigencies and the political/financial capital brought to the table by the old guard.

The latter are refusing to move to a kindly avuncular role, and Gehlot has taken political cussedness to new heights. Pilot actually got a summons from a government in which he is deputy CM—in a probe into MLA poaching! Pilot and Scindia, if enthroned as CMs in 2019, would have at the very least unleashed a new narrative. Coronation denied, humiliation doubled—not the smartest way to handle a vital political resource. And what about the once-much-ballyhooed Gen Next? Driven to the wall, they exhibited not resilience and dignity, but its opposites. It is up to the Congress to prove it is not an ideological cipher.