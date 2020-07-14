STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Congress forfeits hard-won gains

The latter are refusing to move to a kindly avuncular role, and Gehlot has taken political cussedness to new heights.

Published: 14th July 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)

We have no dearth of family dramas suddenly. Not just on OTT platforms, there is plenty in real life. The Bachchan house in Mumbai provided one—a reminder to everyone that, on this planet, no one is invulnerable.Another came from a family the senior Bachchan was once close to. The Gandhis are not in a particularly good way: Priyanka has to shift base to Lucknow, and Rahul sometimes acts as if he belongs in the driver’s seat, sometimes doesn’t.

The question of belonging has come to smite the Congress even harder with the Sachin Pilot revolt. Family dramas often evoke ennui. For it’s always the same story—in Bhopal, the titles are still rolling for the previous episode, with a Cabinet expansion just about accommodating the loyalist-MLAs of sulking renegade-prince, Jyotiraditya Scindia. MLA loyalties were at stake in Jaipur too: CM Ashok Gehlot seems to have won that battle with a healthy 100+ on his side. But what about the war? Even if Rajasthan is safe, the Congress has all but forfeited its hard-won gains against an omnipotent rival party helmed by an ubermensch. The refusal to blood the young ’uns was justified in the name of exigencies and the political/financial capital brought to the table by the old guard.

The latter are refusing to move to a kindly avuncular role, and Gehlot has taken political cussedness to new heights. Pilot actually got a summons from a government in which he is deputy CM—in a probe into MLA poaching! Pilot and Scindia, if enthroned as CMs in 2019, would have at the very least unleashed a new narrative. Coronation denied, humiliation doubled—not the smartest way to handle a vital political resource. And what about the once-much-ballyhooed Gen Next? Driven to the wall, they exhibited not resilience and dignity, but its opposites. It is up to the Congress to prove it is not an ideological cipher.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp