STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Crucial for SAI to set right template  

The first training camp of elite athletes who were not staying at Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres has plunged into crisis.

Published: 15th July 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Indian volleyball team during a practice session at Sports Authority of India complex in Bengaluru

Image is used for representational purposes (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

The first training camp of elite athletes who were not staying at Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres has plunged into crisis. The camp, called by the SAI as all National Sports Federations (NSF) have been derecognised, couldn’t have asked for a more controversial start. Three boxers, though they tested negative for Covid-19, were forced to go home after they were allegedly found violating quarantine norms on the day they entered NIS Patiala. Then a doctor attached to the boxing camp tested positive. Fortunately, he was quarantined outside the centre. Yet, this incident jeopardised the camp.

With restrictions in place and various states having their own rules, it was not going to be easy to conduct camps during the Covid-19 crisis. In this unprecedented situation, no one can be blamed. But precautions laid down by the authorities must be followed. In the case of the three boxers, the debate is endless. Who allowed them to enter the premises? Why were they seen loitering around the campus? Whose rules are to be followed, the SAI’s or the Punjab government’s? The SAI has constituted a panel to probe the lapses. Even the NIS Patiala executive director is under scrutiny.

In the midst of all this, the boxers are perplexed. Though another set of Covid-19 tests has been recommended for the primary contacts of the doctor, there is anxiety among the boxers and the coaching staff. Since the SAI initiated the camp, the Boxing Federation of India is not directly involved. Still, officials are worried. They are hoping that this does not affect training now and in the future.

Under these circumstances, it would be prudent for the SAI committee, led by its secretary Rohit Bharadwaj, to objectively view the crisis. It should keep in mind the future of the boxers before taking any decision. There are other sports that want to begin their camps. The way the SAI handles this will pave the way for the successful holding of such camps in the future. Whatever the drawback in the SOP, it needs to be fixed. Athletes and officials (both the SAI and federations) need to be given confidence.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp