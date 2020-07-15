Crucial for SAI to set right template  

The first training camp of elite athletes who were not staying at Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres has plunged into crisis. The camp, called by the SAI as all National Sports Federations (NSF) have been derecognised, couldn’t have asked for a more controversial start. Three boxers, though they tested negative for Covid-19, were forced to go home after they were allegedly found violating quarantine norms on the day they entered NIS Patiala. Then a doctor attached to the boxing camp tested positive. Fortunately, he was quarantined outside the centre. Yet, this incident jeopardised the camp.

With restrictions in place and various states having their own rules, it was not going to be easy to conduct camps during the Covid-19 crisis. In this unprecedented situation, no one can be blamed. But precautions laid down by the authorities must be followed. In the case of the three boxers, the debate is endless. Who allowed them to enter the premises? Why were they seen loitering around the campus? Whose rules are to be followed, the SAI’s or the Punjab government’s? The SAI has constituted a panel to probe the lapses. Even the NIS Patiala executive director is under scrutiny.

In the midst of all this, the boxers are perplexed. Though another set of Covid-19 tests has been recommended for the primary contacts of the doctor, there is anxiety among the boxers and the coaching staff. Since the SAI initiated the camp, the Boxing Federation of India is not directly involved. Still, officials are worried. They are hoping that this does not affect training now and in the future.

Under these circumstances, it would be prudent for the SAI committee, led by its secretary Rohit Bharadwaj, to objectively view the crisis. It should keep in mind the future of the boxers before taking any decision. There are other sports that want to begin their camps. The way the SAI handles this will pave the way for the successful holding of such camps in the future. Whatever the drawback in the SOP, it needs to be fixed. Athletes and officials (both the SAI and federations) need to be given confidence.

