 Viral wave threatens to lash Tiruchy

As Chennai’s viral wave slowly seems to be ebbing, the sprays of the tide are being felt in the so far ‘better-off’ district of Tiruchy, which is emerging as the new exploratory ground for Covid-19. The first alarm bell went unheard on June 22, when an employee at a jewellery store in the city’s shopping hub tested positive, and the store continued to function. Later, 107 people linked to that store tested positive. On July 11, seven of the 187 vegetable and fruit traders tested positive, with four of them being index cases (i.e. the source of infection could not be traced).

The authorities realised their mistake of not keeping the traders, who were tested a week before, in isolation. There is a possibility of transmission from them during that week. Tiruchy had recorded 310 cases till mid-June, but by July 15, the number had shot up to 1,814. The initial push came from Chennai returnees as the capital went into an intense lockdown from June 19. The district has since been climbing up the tally ladder, from under 10 cases to around 50 cases every day.

The first big jump was on June 29, with 90 cases being reported. The surge has since continued, with 117 cases reported the next day itself. District officials have admitted to having been lax on contact tracing. Tracing and isolation of patients and contacts remain a problem, especially in the city’s crowded areas, though the civic body is being more careful now.

The district also carried out fewer number of tests. Even till July 3, only around 700 samples were tested daily. However, authorities have ramped up testing to over 1,000 samples a day during the past week. The district’s mortality rate of 1.8% is also higher than the official state figure of 1.4%, with Tiruchy city accounting for 17 of the 23 deaths so far. With the district being projected to have around 4,800 cases by the end of July, it is time to brace for the load by taking the Chennai-style, proactive method of tracing, testing and door-to-door screening. The Delta region, being the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu, can ill-afford to slacken in its battle against the virus.

