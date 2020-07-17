STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

 Viral wave threatens to lash Tiruchy

On July 11, seven of the 187 vegetable and fruit traders tested positive, with four of them being index cases (i.e. the source of infection could not be traced).

Published: 17th July 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

After an increase in COVID-19 cases, patients, who tested positive, are being shifted to a COVID care centre from Tiruchy's MGMGH

After an increase in COVID-19 cases, patients, who tested positive, are being shifted to a COVID care centre from Tiruchy's MGMGH. (Photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

As Chennai’s viral wave slowly seems to be ebbing, the sprays of the tide are being felt in the so far ‘better-off’ district of Tiruchy, which is emerging as the new exploratory ground for Covid-19. The first alarm bell went unheard on June 22, when an employee at a jewellery store in the city’s shopping hub tested positive, and the store continued to function. Later, 107 people linked to that store tested positive. On July 11, seven of the 187 vegetable and fruit traders tested positive, with four of them being index cases (i.e. the source of infection could not be traced).

The authorities realised their mistake of not keeping the traders, who were tested a week before, in isolation. There is a possibility of transmission from them during that week. Tiruchy had recorded 310 cases till mid-June, but by July 15, the number had shot up to 1,814. The initial push came from Chennai returnees as the capital went into an intense lockdown from June 19. The district has since been climbing up the tally ladder, from under 10 cases to around 50 cases every day.

The first big jump was on June 29, with 90 cases being reported. The surge has since continued, with 117 cases reported the next day itself.  District officials have admitted to having been lax on contact tracing. Tracing and isolation of patients and contacts remain a problem, especially in the city’s crowded areas, though the civic body is being more careful now.

The district also carried out fewer number of tests. Even till July 3, only around 700 samples were tested daily. However, authorities have ramped up testing to over 1,000 samples a day during the past week. The district’s mortality rate of 1.8% is also higher than the official state figure of 1.4%, with Tiruchy city accounting for 17 of the 23 deaths so far. With the district being projected to have around 4,800 cases by the end of July, it is time to brace for the load by taking the Chennai-style, proactive method of tracing, testing and door-to-door screening. The Delta region, being the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu, can ill-afford to slacken in its battle against the virus.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp