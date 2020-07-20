STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Self-reliance and public healthcare

We may soon have private trains in India. Some public sector banks and power corporations could also switch over to private hands in the near future.

Published: 20th July 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

We may soon have private trains in India. Some public sector banks and power corporations could also switch over to private hands in the near future. Privatisation may be the magic pill to solve our problems in many sectors, but it does not seem to be so in the case of healthcare. Thanks to Covid-19, the public healthcare sector is witnessing new, major reforms. Government hospitals are getting a much-needed infrastructural boost. Governments are also capping the cost of Covid testing and treatment at private facilities. This has had a direct impact on the Covid mortality rate in India.

Now, consider the situation in the West. The less the government interferes with the private healthcare sector, the more the Covid damage witnessed. While the cost of Covid testing in the US is around $50-100 on an average, there are cases of people being charged as much as $2,300 just because governments refuse to regulate the prices. The average cost of remdesivir for a typical Covid patient is around $3,100. By comparison, countries that have regulated private healthcare and also possess a robust public healthcare system have done well in the face of the pandemic.

India still has a long way to go. Investing in hospital infrastructure alone will not create a sustainable public health system. Substantial investments are required in research, education and development. Tamil Nadu, for instance, has begun works to construct 11 new medical colleges, which is a step in the right direction. But investing in better salaries for government practitioners and grants for research work are equally important. It is also important to revive India’s public sector vaccine production units. As PM Narendra Modi had said, India must work towards self-reliance in every field, including medicine. And that will come only through public-funded institutions built for public good instead of profits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp