Ideological battle brewing in TN

Published: 22nd July 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan

Months into a global pandemic, it appears political parties have become the quickest to adapt to the ‘new normal’. With less than a year to go for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, the stage is being set. Curiously though, it is not the Dravidian majors who are setting the agenda at the moment, but the BJP. The saffron party has long struggled to gain a foothold in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the party, in alliance with the ruling AIADMK, saw its vote share shrink from close to 5% in 2014 to 3.66%. That the antipathy may not have been to the state’s ruling party was evident in the bypolls to Assembly seats conducted alongside the Parliamentary elections. 

With the next House elections being seen by the DMK as its brightest chance after being out of power for 10 years, the BJP has been set on putting the former on the spot. First, it has been building the narrative of the Dravidian major being an anti-Dalit party. It has been aided by the offensive remarks of some of the DMK’s key leaders.

Second, it has attempted to paint the party as anti-Hindu by focusing on some of Dravidian leader Periyar’s more controversial statements and linking the party to “Periyarists” denigrating Hindu deities. In the past week, DMK President M K Stalin has had to put out a letter to cadres this week listing the party’s efforts to uplift Hindus and urging them not to be distracted by such allegations on social media.

The past week has also seen attempts to vandalise Periyar’s statue while an online campaign unfolds against some of the state’s best-known TV journalists. However, by taking aim at Periyar to defeat the DMK, the BJP may be playing a risky game as the fruits of the Dravidian movement have been enjoyed by a large proportion of the Tamil population, most of whom are Hindus. It remains to be seen if setting up an ideological battle between religion and rationalism born of the Dravidian movement provides the BJP with any political mileage.

