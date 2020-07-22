STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tackling the annual havoc due to floods

At last count, 24 lakh people and many districts in Assam had been affected by floods.

Published: 22nd July 2020

Flood-affected villagers use a makeshift raft to move at Chandrapur in Assam’s Kamrup district on Tuesday | PTI

At last count, 24 lakh people and many districts in Assam had been affected by floods. The problem has now spread to other states as well, Bihar and some more Northeast states being the latest. But the floods have become such a routine annual feature that even the media, unfortunately, has failed in its duty and taken little note of it.

Quite rightly, the media has been panned in many quarters for devoting more TV prime time and newsprint to the Rajasthan political drama and nepotism in Bollywood than the raging floods in Assam and elsewhere. But while the press has been correctly faulted, what about the government and policy planners? It will not be off the mark to say that they are the biggest culprits for this annual mess.

It is well known that when the waters of the mighty Brahmaputra, one of the largest rivers in the world, get swollen, the sediments that the river brings from the higher reaches to the plains of Assam are the highest anywhere on earth. The areas in China where the river originates are barren and prone to erosion. When the rain comes down in torrents, the river brings along a huge quantity of silt.

As a result, tonnes of sediments come gushing in with the water at great speed, causing floods in Assam. Several experts have given many suggestions to tackle this, but sadly, the reports have only gathered dust in the shelves of government offices.

The cause of the recurring floods in Bihar is similar, with much of the problem originating in Nepal. Given this reality, the only way to tackle this annual phenomenon is by adopting a multi-nation approach. Experts have several times suggested an integrated basin policy. A better flood warning system is also crucial, as it will help in mitigating the loss of lives and property. It is time India takes up the problem of floods with China and Nepal with more purpose. There is more to the Indo-China relationship than just trade and resolution of the long-standing border dispute.

