Coronavirus crisis: Expedite skill mapping of migrants

The coronavirus crisis has shown no signs of abating yet. Odisha, in fact, is waiting for the infection to peak. On Wednesday, the state reported 1,078 cases, its highest single-day spike. In the midst of this, there is news coming in that workers who had returned home after the imposition of the lockdown have begun their outward migration.

Boarding buses, the workers—engaged in power looms of Gujarat and the garment factories of Tamil Nadu—are looking to resume their lives and livelihood. Agents hired by the owners of factories and mills are camping in the rural pockets to lure them back to work. All this is happening when many districts are enforcing fresh lockdowns to contain the virus surge. Between June 1 and today, the state has seen over 17,000 Covid cases and much of it started after the migrant workers returned.

According to a government estimate, at least 8.5 lakh workers made the journey home after the national lockdown was imposed. It presented the state government a tall challenge as well as an opportunity. The challenge was to quarantine the large number of workers coming in and keep them gainfully engaged after their mandatory quarantine. That has been dealt with and the Odisha government must now seize the unique chance to get them on a database where their skillset is mapped and recorded. The state administration had announced skill mapping of all the workers when the return migration happened and the time to implement the programme is now.

It would not only give the government a comprehensive database on migration, but also help it unlock all the socio-economic dimensions that have hitherto been absent, making policy planning difficult. Large-scale seasonal migration has always been a sensitive issue for Odisha, with reports of exploitation of workers employed away from home in brick kilns, looms and factories an annual affair. The current situation offers it a chance to link all the migrant workers on a common platform and reach out to them in the event of any crisis in the future. The government must not let go of this opportunity.