STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Coronavirus crisis: Expedite skill mapping of migrants

Boarding buses, the workers—engaged in power looms of Gujarat and the garment factories of Tamil Nadu—are looking to resume their lives and livelihood.

Published: 23rd July 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

According to a government estimate, at least 8.5 lakh workers made the journey home after the national lockdown was imposed.

According to a government estimate, at least 8.5 lakh workers made the journey home after the national lockdown was imposed. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

The coronavirus crisis has shown no signs of abating yet. Odisha, in fact, is waiting for the infection to peak. On Wednesday, the state reported 1,078 cases, its highest single-day spike. In the midst of this, there is news coming in that workers who had returned home after the imposition of the lockdown have begun their outward migration.

Boarding buses, the workers—engaged in power looms of Gujarat and the garment factories of Tamil Nadu—are looking to resume their lives and livelihood. Agents hired by the owners of factories and mills are camping in the rural pockets to lure them back to work. All this is happening when many districts are enforcing fresh lockdowns to contain the virus surge. Between June 1 and today, the state has seen over 17,000 Covid cases and much of it started after the migrant workers returned.

According to a government estimate, at least 8.5 lakh workers made the journey home after the national lockdown was imposed. It presented the state government a tall challenge as well as an opportunity. The challenge was to quarantine the large number of workers coming in and keep them gainfully engaged after their mandatory quarantine. That has been dealt with and the Odisha government must now seize the unique chance to get them on a database where their skillset is mapped and recorded. The state administration had announced skill mapping of all the workers when the return migration happened and the time to implement the programme is now.

It would not only give the government a comprehensive database on migration, but also help it unlock all the socio-economic dimensions that have hitherto been absent, making policy planning difficult. Large-scale seasonal migration has always been a sensitive issue for Odisha, with reports of exploitation of workers employed away from home in brick kilns, looms and factories an annual affair. The current situation offers it a chance to link all the migrant workers on a common platform and reach out to them in the event of any crisis in the future. The government must not let go of this opportunity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp