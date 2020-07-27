STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Bipartisanship absent even in the face of crises

In the midst of these grim numbers, two of India’s biggest political parties, instead of showing unity of purpose to jointly face the health emergency, are engaged in a bitter power struggle.

Published: 27th July 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (L) and PM Narendra Modi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (L) and PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

On Friday, the daily fresh COVID-19 cases came within a whisker of 50,000. The day also saw a record 757 deaths. Official data further showed that the daily cases in India have doubled since the beginning of July. In the midst of these grim numbers, two of India’s biggest political parties, instead of showing unity of purpose to jointly face the health emergency, are engaged in a bitter power struggle.

A fight between a young, restless and rebellious Congress leader and an old fogey of the party, fuelled in all probability by the BJP, has held the state to ransom even as the disease continues its relentless march. The political drama is such that politicians, hated figures already, have come to be detested by the public. With each passing day, the depths to which politics in this country sinks is something the entire political class, irrespective of party lines, ought to be ashamed of. 

Gone are the days when BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, after he was appointed the foreign minister during the Janata Party regime in 1977, ordered Jawaharlal Nehru’s portrait to be put back in the corridors of the Ministry of External Affairs. Overzealous officials had ordered it to be removed after the fall of the Congress government. Gone also are the days when, displaying bipartisanship, the then prime minister P V Narasimha Rao handpicked political opponents such as Vajpayee and the National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah and sent them to Geneva in 1994 to scuttle Pakistan’s plan to sanction India at the UN. 

Today, as the country faces the triple challenge of the pandemic, the COVID-induced economic crisis and an expansionist China, the politicians should have closed ranks to meet the emergencies. They should have assured the public that during times of crises, they can put national interest above political ones. But instead, even as doctors and health workers go about treating patients with dedication and sincerity and soldiers, unmindful of their own lives, guard the borders in sub zero temperatures, all that the netas can do is to throw decorum and constitutional propriety to the wind to meet their petty political ends.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp