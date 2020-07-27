STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What the government should do about masks

People stepping out without wearing a mask in Jharkhand can now be fined up to Rs 1 lakh and/or jailed for a couple of years.

Coronavirus, CO

A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)

People stepping out without wearing a mask in Jharkhand can now be fined up to RS 1 lakh and/or jailed for a couple of years. The fine amount is more than the average annual income of the state, which is one of the poorest in the country. With no vaccine in sight yet, and the national testing rate continuing to be woefully low, wearing a mask is the only way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A recent analysis of COVID across 194 countries even shows that there is a 55% weekly increase in cases in places where wearing a mask is not recommended.

But are heavy fines and punishments the right way to make people wear masks? Take for example the case of Tamil Nadu. The government is going to distribute 14 crore masks to ration-card holders in the state, for free. Experts have reasons to believe that such an initiative would have a better impact than imposing hefty penalties. In both these cases, there is a bigger catch—lack of masks that meet safety standards. Experts have, time and again, warned that plain cloth masks cannot stop the virus. What could work are masks that have at least three layers, made of different fabrics.

Yet, there is no standardisation in this regard. A majority of masks being used, especially among the lower-income groups, are plain cloth ones that provide minimal or no protection. Even those buying the high-grade N-95, which boasts of almost total protection, are taken for a ride. Industry players say there are around 150-200 brands making N-95 masks right now, while in the pre-COVID era there were only a handful. Most of the fresh brands are fake ones.

A researcher at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research was recently quoted in media articles as saying that most of the masks tested were far from meeting quality restrictions. It is at this juncture that the Centre has given its go-ahead to export non-woven fabrics used to make masks—a move that is likely to create a further shortage of quality products. There is an urgent need for the Centre to regulate the mask-making industry. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has been armed to deal with erring mask manufacturers, but it is yet to crack down on those putting lives of people at risk.

