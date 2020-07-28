STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The challenge for new-look IPL

The IPL will be following the model put in practice in the European football leagues, Formula One, NBA and, to a lesser extent, the England-West Indies Test series.

Published: 28th July 2020 01:04 AM

IPL Cup

IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)

Albeit late by a few months, the time is approaching when the nation forgets everything else and gets glued to the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is going to be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 8 without fans in the stands. But the thrill will remain the same for the millions who watch on TV or online. Modern sports events do not need crowds in stadia to survive. Although the presence of fans creates an atmosphere that cannot be matched, business does not depend on it. Money from telecast rights takes care of that. The IPL will be following the model put in practice in the European football leagues, Formula One, NBA and, to a lesser extent, the England-West Indies Test series.

While that is a major similarity between some of the global sports events and the IPL, organisers of the T20 league must make sure that other determinants too remain the same. It is not just about barring spectators from galleries and counting the money received from broadcasters. All sports to have resumed during the pandemic are following safety protocols to the T. Everything is happening in a bio-secure environment that is not seen on television. Behind the scenes, huge efforts are made to keep the participants and stakeholders safe. All steps are taken to ensure that nothing pricks the bio bubble. The challenge for the IPL is meeting those standards.

As the event is happening in the UAE, the Covid-19 guidelines of that nation will be followed. So it becomes the responsibility of the Board of Control for Cricket in India to see to it that there are no norm violations like late nights, hanging out with friends or obliging requests for selfies. The IPL by design has a lot of people like film stars, sponsors, agents, their relatives and friends around the players. There is a lot of freedom for everybody. These things have to be curbed and the entire exercise has to happen in a new environment with no room for deviations. The success of the new-look IPL will depend on the implementation of these principles, not just on staging it in another nation with pomp

