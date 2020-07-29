STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Monsoon progress could hurt India further

Cumulative data shows that four states received deficient rainfall between June 1 and July 28, the shortfall ranging from 20% to 59%.

Published: 29th July 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Rains

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

A hefty economic contraction induced by the global health crisis may not be the only challenge India has to handle this year. Going by the monsoon’s progress, things do not look very bright for the already-stressed agriculture sector. At least 219 districts (around 30%) have recorded deficient rainfall since the onset of the Southwest monsoon. Cumulative data shows that four states received deficient rainfall between June 1 and July 28, the shortfall ranging from 20% to 59%.

The July rainfall makes this scenario even more critical with eight districts in the red zone. Madhya Pradesh has a 44% rain deficit, Rajasthan recorded a 36% shortfall and Odisha 31%. Even Kerala, the monsoon state of India, is reeling with a 40% deficiency in July itself. A big state like Uttar Pradesh, which is in the normal rainfall category, also has reason to worry, with 28 out of its 75 districts in the deficit zone.

If this news is not bad enough, an American agency has now projected a drop in rainfall over the north-central regions of the country. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there is a strong probability of a decrease in the occurrence of monsoon low pressure systems. The systems are not just the primary monsoon rain triggers over the subcontinent, they also account for more than half the annual precipitation in the north and central parts of the country, the NOAA said, adding that it may have far-reaching socio-economic consequences.

This does not augur well for the farm sector as agriculture will have to play a major role in the recovery of the Indian economy after the back-breaking impact of the coronavirus. If the NOAA projections hold right, a drought cannot be ruled out in many parts of the country. It is the farming community that would feel the heat of the weather as well as the market in case of such an eventuality. The recent reforms brought in by the government to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Act and Essential Commodities Act may have come at the nick of time, but a closer vigil must be maintained over the monsoon’s progress and impact.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Monsoon India Rainfall
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp