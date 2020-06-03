Ramping up testing in Tamil Nadu

On May 1, Tamil Nadu had 2,526 Covid-19 cases and had tested 1,20,083 people. For every 100 people tested, two were positive. A month later, the disease has grown exponentially in the state. On May 31, Tamil Nadu reported 22,333 cases, having tested 4,69,282 people. Now, for every 100 tested, nearly five were positive. While officials and ministers have assured the public that the number of cases should not cause fear—the more we test, the more we find—there are some points of concern.

First, the positivity rate has doubled, indicating that the state is not testing as widely as it should be. Second, the number of people tested per day—9,365 on May 1—peaked mid-May at around 14,000 but has since settled into the range of 10,000-12,000 per day. On May 31 it was 12,049. While Tamil Nadu has done the most tests in the country—ahead of Maharashtra that has the highest number of cases—the rise in tests has not matched the rise in cases. In fact, with the state opening up, a significant proportion of testing is done on travellers from outside the state at checkposts, airports and railway stations. Third, the Chennai Corporation’s reluctance to test people—even direct contacts and symptomatic persons—may have also impacted containment. Chennai alone has 14,802 cases on May 31.

Although the state government’s advisors have urged the government to increase testing and focus on a test, trace and isolate strategy, the advice does not appear to have been embraced wholeheartedly. The silver linings for Tamil Nadu remain the low mortality rate, which is 0.8%, and the high number of discharged patients. However, with the economy opening up, it is imperative that the state adopt its own advice, stop fearing a potential rise in numbers and start testing widely. In the absence of a vaccine or a cure, this is the only way to protect the population and save lives.