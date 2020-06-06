STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Growth, fiscal deficit and the grim reality

As against terrifying predictions of growth crashing to 1% in Q4, official data printed at 3.1%.

Published: 06th June 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

With India’s GDP data for FY20 out last week, it’s time to talk turkey. As against terrifying predictions of growth crashing to 1 per cent in Q4, official data printed at 3.1 per cent. For the full fiscal, it stood at 4.2 per cent, notches below the government’s estimate of 5 per cent.

Recovery should have been underway but for COVID-19, because of which nations are discovering how the economy and human lives could be lost to an unconquerable pathogen. They are also being taught an expensive lesson on the perils of globalisation and over-connectedness to trade.

Several countries including India could choke for breath and analysts have sketched the nightmare for us. First up is a witches’ brew of rising poverty and unemployment. As per the International Labour Organization, nearly 1.6 billion informal workers worldwide are tipped for the chop. Consequently, about 420 million will likely slip into poverty—a first in decades—outrunning various government interventions that helped narrow the inequality divide.

As for India, critics believe the Rs 21-lakh crore economic package is for the birds as the fiscal stimulus comprised just 1 per cent of the GDP. Optimists reason that the government was holding its fiscal ammunition in reserve, allowing itself flexibility to bring the big guns later when the need deepens. But granular data on tax revenue and fiscal deficit released last week introduced us to the grim reality. Net tax collections fell to a decade-low leaving little headroom for manoeuvre.

Fiscal deficit too breached levels last seen during the UPA-era, wiping out Arun Jaitley’s strenuous financial plumbing not by the slip of a pen, but by forced spending. The least the government must do is undertake an urgent, one-time exercise of overhauling the FY21 Budget, reallocating additional spends for health, defence and infrastructure.

It should also provide fresh revenue collections in light of last year’s shortfall, reset fiscal deficit targets by tweaking FRBM guidelines, and importantly, give realistic estimates for growth, which in all likelihood may contract for the first time in 40 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp