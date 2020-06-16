STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Judicious mix of normal and digital education needed

The state government, alarmed and responsive, has immediately rolled back that policy, leaving schools and start-ups high and dry.

Published: 16th June 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

online classes, teachers, digital classroom

File photo of a teacher taking online class for school students (Photo | PTI)

When Covid-19 has taken our lives to bare existence, where survival is the main issue at stake, it’s natural that only the most essential of other activities are allowed.

When a body is infected, it fights that off internally—that’s what we see as fever. We stop work and play, and let our body tend to it. India’s Covid-19 fight is analogous to that: We are collectively in fever. But what other activity do we stop? What’s essential, what’s not?

Education is one realm that certainly cannot be written down in the list of expendable luxuries. And not just because of the prospect of wasted years and messed-up exam schedules for young adults. For pre-adolescents in their formative years, it’s nutrition for the brain.

There are indeed game-oriented,experiential models that decry formal education, but with parents focused on earning, and mobility severely impaired on account of the virus—well-rounded home schooling would be a pipe-dream in these times. That’s why the online ecosystem had suddenly crackled with life.

Karnataka, as India’s digital vanguard, was off the blocks fast: schools enlisted software from start-ups, five-year-olds logged on, teachers talked from laptop screens, everything seemed right out of a textbook of postmodernity.

But now mental health experts have put a spanner in the works. The savants at NIMHANS, for one, feel an excess of computer-bound learning will actually be detrimental to the delicate flowering process of pre-adolescent minds.

The state government, alarmed and responsive, has immediately rolled back that policy, leaving schools and start-ups high and dry. But what could be a solution? Maybe traditional material technology—the tactile medium of paper, on which a pencil etches out the growth of a young mind—need not be jettisoned. Physically distribute learning material in safe ways, gather them back, do not jettison digital either—keep those to optimal interactions. Let’s all use this as a chance to learn.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
online classes digital education covid 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp