STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Kerala’s power shock during COVID-19 pandemic

The Kerala electricity board received more than 1.25 lakh complaints of mistakes in billing in the last couple of weeks.

Published: 19th June 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, bulb

The board received more than 1.25 lakh complaints of mistakes in billing in the last couple of weeks. (Representational Image)

The Kerala electricity board delivered a shock when it started sending bills late last month for the power consumed during the lockdown. The bills, which many found grossly disproportionate to the normal consumption pattern, sent the people knocking at the doors of the government and judiciary, begging for relief from this additional financial burden on their already strained resources. Even homes and shops that remained shut during the lockdown were served huge bills. This is primarily because of two reasons.

One, no meter reading was done during the lockdown. Hence, the board relied on the average consumption during the previous six months. That explains how even places with almost zero consumption received bills for power they didn’t use. Two, the bill cycle period was extended. This automatically increased the total consumption for the last bill cycle, denying many consumers the benefit of slab-based power tariff.

The board received more than 1.25 lakh complaints of mistakes in billing in the last couple of weeks. That the calculations were unscientific is obvious now, but the opposition parties have also alleged serious discrepancies and attempts to make money out of the crisis. Under pressure, the government on Thursday announced a slew of concessions for domestic consumers. The bills can be paid in five instalments, it said. CM Pinarayi Vijayan promised power supply will not be disconnected even if consumers default on payments.

There’s no denial that all have to pay for the power they consume. The board is entitled to be paid for the power it supplies as per the fixed tariff. Nothing more, nothing less. Consumers cannot be made to pay for calculation errors on the part of the board and slab change on account of the extended bill cycle. The government has rightly stepped in to extend relief to domestic consumers and make necessary course correction. But it cannot ignore businesses and industries. It also remains to be seen whether these concessions really benefit the troubled consumers. If not, the government may have to intervene again to ensure people aren’t unnecessarily burdened during these difficult times.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala electricity board coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp