BJP offers jobs balm to migrants ahead of Bihar polls

Keenly aware that the horrible experiences of migrants who returned home in recent weeks could be a swing factor in the Bihar Assembly polls slated for November, the Centre has rolled out a mega jobs scheme for them. In Bihar, it will be implemented in 32 of its 38 districts. In all, the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan will cover 116 districts in six states, offering 25 types of projects to the returnees based on their skillset. By the time the scheme is wrapped up in 125 days, the festival of electoral democracy would be in full play in Bihar.

The ruling NDA would be banking on the job scheme to assuage the feelings of the migrants, many of whom were rendered homeless and jobless by successive lockdowns for months in various states because of the coronavirus pandemic. They returned home weary and famished, thousands of them on foot for hundreds of kilometers for want of public transport. Such mass migration in distress months before an election is bad news for any incumbent coalition. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity continues to be intact.

And the NDA hopes the job scheme would be the steroid that catalyses healing and lifts the mood of the migrant workforce, whose population is sizable. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claims special trains brought in over 20 lakh migrants to the state. It was in addition to those who used other modes of transport. Apart from Bihar, the scheme is available in MP, UP, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha. Since it would disincentivise migrants from returning to their pre-lockdown worksites in the short run, it can be seen as inorganic.

If the Rs 50,000 crore scheme is executed in the spirit of atonement for the sufferings of migrants, it could serve as a moral compass. But such is the nature of politics that temptation to brag about it could be irresistible. Fortunately for the NDA, the opposition in Bihar is in complete disarray. Only a powerful coalition can give it any real fight, but haughty RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s ability to make sacrifices to forge one appears doubtful. If the NDA manages to change the optics, it would want to give a left-handed compliment to the squabbling opposition.