COVID-19: Athletes need mental health help in troubled times

Anxiety and existential doubt are a concoction that could create turmoil in the head. As we stare at the unknown, the world is not an easy place to live in. If you are among a bunch of athletes with high levels of energy and yet confined to your room in a training centre for close to three months doing nothing else, the mental stress can become unbearable.

Players of India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams had been requesting Hockey India (HI) for a while to let them go home because of the stress. Due to the lockdown, they were unable to train outdoors at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) training centre in Bengaluru. Since May, the men’s and women’s captains were making this point, but HI officials said no due to travel restrictions. Last week, when restrictions were eased in certain places and SAI allowed the players to train on the ground, HI officials gave the players permission to go home. A player confessed, “We are mentally strong but the truth is we are lonely most of the time. Family gives you that additional mental support.”

The hockey players are lucky. Players all over the world have been complaining about mental stress. From Olympic medallists to upcoming stars, they have gone on record saying they have not been keeping well. In India too—where seeking psychological help still has a taboo attached to it—this has been felt. Sportspersons, including those who have won laurels for the country in multi-discipline events, have complained of sleeplessness, loneliness, lack of motivation, frustration and anxiety. What’s more, the number of people seeking help also increased during the first lockdown in March and April.

Sportspersons, lest it be forgotten, are as human as us. Getting back to training is important but getting back in shape mentally is equally important, if not more. For top athletes, games are won or lost more in the mind than on the field. It is only fair that psychologists be made available for athletes in times of distress, or for all athletes who are getting back to training after a period of stress and strain.