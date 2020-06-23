STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

COVID-19: Athletes need mental health help in troubled times

Anxiety and existential doubt are a concoction that could create turmoil in the head.

Published: 23rd June 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Players all over the world have been complaining about mental stress.

Players all over the world have been complaining about mental stress. (Express Illustrations)

Anxiety and existential doubt are a concoction that could create turmoil in the head. As we stare at the unknown, the world is not an easy place to live in. If you are among a bunch of athletes with high levels of energy and yet confined to your room in a training centre for close to three months doing nothing else, the mental stress can become unbearable.

Players of India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams had been requesting Hockey India (HI) for a while to let them go home because of the stress. Due to the lockdown, they were unable to train outdoors at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) training centre in Bengaluru. Since May, the men’s and women’s captains were making this point, but HI officials said no due to travel restrictions. Last week, when restrictions were eased in certain places and SAI allowed the players to train on the ground, HI officials gave the players permission to go home. A player confessed, “We are mentally strong but the truth is we are lonely most of the time. Family gives you that additional mental support.”

The hockey players are lucky. Players all over the world have been complaining about mental stress. From Olympic medallists to upcoming stars, they have gone on record saying they have not been keeping well. In India too—where seeking psychological help still has a taboo attached to it—this has been felt. Sportspersons, including those who have won laurels for the country in multi-discipline events, have complained of sleeplessness, loneliness, lack of motivation, frustration and anxiety. What’s more, the number of people seeking help also increased during the first lockdown in March and April.

Sportspersons, lest it be forgotten, are as human as us. Getting back to training is important but getting back in shape mentally is equally important, if not more. For top athletes, games are won or lost more in the mind than on the field. It is only fair that psychologists be made available for athletes in times of distress, or for all athletes who are getting back to training after a period of stress and strain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mental Health Sports Coronavirus Sports Authority of India
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp