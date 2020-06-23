STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Recalibrating our thinking on strategic defence and diplomacy

Now that China has done what it has done, given us all a reminiscence of 1962, New Delhi cannot tread a path of total confrontation, coerced by passion-driven public.

Published: 23rd June 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Defence, Indian Army

Either way, it’s time India recalibrate our thinking on strategic defence and diplomacy. (File Photo)

Public pressure in a cacophonous democracy is not easy to handle. Particularly when there are elections to be found at every turn. Did the Bihar regiment cross the Line of Actual Control? Or did they valiantly fight back a brutal onslaught to defend a perception? An onslaught where medieval weaponry was used (why do we even spend some Rs  3.17 lakh crore, not counting pension, if it will come down to nails and sticks)?

Either way, it’s time we recalibrate our thinking on strategic defence and diplomacy. Our infrastructure-building on the road to Daulat Beg Oldi could have been accompanied by a pre-emptive military build-up to thwart Chinese summer activity. Now that China has done what it has done, given us all a reminiscence of 1962, New Delhi cannot tread a path of total confrontation, coerced by passion-driven public opinion.

It must take strategic, logical steps. There’s a pandemic to be fought too. And while it can’t be business as usual, India also cannot disengage from business entirely. From yoga teachers to IT behemoths, there are plenty of interests entrenched there. Not to mention other sundry trade, despite a dipping China-bound export graph. Beijing, therefore, must be telling itself: We don’t have much to lose by taking on India.

It’s a multipronged offensive: Nepal opening another front, tariff concessions to Dhaka. What do we have? Donald Trump, as unpredictable as ever, and hinging on that, the Quad (US, Japan, India, Australia).
Beijing is virtually doing what it wants in South China Sea, threatening and bullying neighbours. India has little option but to think for itself. Statements will need to be made meanwhile for domestic consumption—the evacuation of the field of the kind of braggadocio that accompanies Indo-Pak encounters is welcome—but at some stage they stand the risk of being critically evaluated in an open society.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Line of Actual Control India Defence Indian Army
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp