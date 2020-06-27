More COVID-19 awareness need of the hour

Should there be Lockdown 5.0 in Andhra Pradesh? With coronavirus cases increasing by the day, some are arguing for it and several others are advocating a partial lockdown. As per the data released by the Andhra government, between June 1 and 20, after the lockdown was lifted, as many as 4,776 cases were recorded. In the week since, 3,037 more cases have been confirmed. In comparison, 3,668 cases were detected during the four phases of the lockdown from March 25 to May 31. As on date, the total number of cases in the state stands at 11,489 and of them, 6,147 are active while the toll has touched 146.

Those in favour of another lockdown hope it could slow down community transmission, if not stem the tide, and caution that without it, things might spiral out of control. The official apparatus too appears to be on the horns of a dilemma. Just a few days ago, the district collectors of Krishna and East Godavari had issued orders for lockdown but rolled back the same soon after. What seems to have prompted them to withdraw the orders were second thoughts on the adverse impact of the lockdown on the livelihood of people. It is a legitimate concern.

Prolonged lockdown has already cost jobs and crippled businesses. Yet another lockdown could result in the complete collapse of many an establishment and render scores of people jobless. For now, the government is seeking to curb the spread of the virus by cordoning off containment zones and creating buffer areas.

Till date, the government has done a commendable job in testing, treating and tracing. But with people freely mingling, it must rethink whether this strategy alone will suffice. It must be complemented by an equally aggressive awareness blitz, since physical distancing has gone for a toss in public places in several cities and towns. In addition, movement of people in containment zones must be restricted. In other words, testing, tracing and treating must be accompanied by public campaigns, removal of stigma and uncompromising enforcement of norms. Else, we will be left with no option but yet another lockdown.