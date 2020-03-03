A bold move to save Konark Sun Temple

The Archaeological Survey of India has, finally, agreed to remove sand from inside the Sun Temple at Odisha’s Konark. The 13th-century edifice continues to be at the centre of a raging controversy with questions frequently asked of its structural stability vis-a-vis protection measures undertaken by the national conservation agency.



Sitting close to the Bay of Bengal, this enduring symbol of Kalingan temple architecture is precariously poised on the brink of collapse, having suffered onslaughts including the coastal climate’s corroding effect.



Large stones and sculptures have fallen off the structure in the past, while allegations of plain stones filling in for intricately sculpted ones keep raising their ugly head every now and then.

When the Roorkee-based Central Building Research Institute submitted its endoscopy assessment last year, it recommended fresh sand-filling to prolong the life of the structure because what was poured 117 years back by the British has subsided at least by 12 feet creating a vacuum as well as exerting pressure on the walls that bear the immense weight of the top dome.



The premier archaeological agency, which has often been accused of playing it safe, was happy to accept the suggestions. Now to come out of denial and make a bold move is courageous on its part because time has taken a toll on this gigantic monument and the decay is for all to see.

Experts, though, are divided on the line of conservation to be adopted. Some believe that tampering with the sand-filling could prove disastrous for the enormous structure but a majority have advocated a modern approach on the grounds that sticking to the old British model may not guarantee its safety for long.



The ASI, on its part, has gone on record stating that it can work out a plan for sand removal and if the need arises, the complete temple may be dismantled and re-constructed.



It has successfully carried out such work in other parts of India. International examples of saving such World Heritage Sites are available too. As the guardian-custodian of the Konark Temple, it is upon the ASI to ensure that it brings in the best of technology and expertise to protect this cultural icon of India.