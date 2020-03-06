Home Opinions Editorials

Addressing the man-animal conflict

The law forbids electrifying fences without permission. Even if permission is granted, there is a limit to the current that can be passed through the fences.

Published: 06th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

The recent electrocution of an elephant that strayed into a farm in Gudiyattam range in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district by an electric fence set up illegally has again brought to the forefront the perennial man-animal conflict. A day after the jumbo’s death, a 20-year-old man was electrocuted in the same forest range, though in a different village, after coming in contact with an illegal electric fence erected around a farm.

The law forbids electrifying fences without permission. Even if permission is granted, there is a limit to the current that can be passed through the fences. Power from direct current (DC) can be mild, and is usually used to nudge wild animals away from farms. However, in several farmlands close to forest ranges, farmers are seen using alternating current (AC) from their domestic power supply to prevent animals from destroying the crops, making it fatal for anyone coming in contact with it. There have been multiple meetings among officials of the forest department, TANGEDCO (TN Generation and Distribution Corporation) and WWF India to see how one can end this menace.

One such meeting in Coimbatore last year had even resulted in TANGEDCO officials agreeing to go for routine checks to detect illegal electrification. But farmers are said to de-electrify the fences in the event of an inspection, only to restore it later. The electrocution deaths of jumbos or tigers at least come to light. But most of the time, the victims are smaller animals like deer and even rare bird species, which usually go unnoticed.

Farmers have been asked to approach officials of the forest department if crops are found to be raided by straying animals. As per the guidelines, they are eligible for compensation for crop loss. Further, animal deaths due to illegally electrified fences can land the farmer in the police net for violating the Wildlife Protection Act. Now, with summer approaching, more animals would migrate, increasing the possibility of them straying into farmlands. So there is an urgent need for the authorities to sensitise farmers and also devise foolproof measures to tackle illegal electrification of fences.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp