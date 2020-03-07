Home Opinions Editorials

Quota battle doesn’t bode well for Andhra Pradesh

The quota for Backward Classes (BCs) is once again roiling the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh as the state government gears up to hold elections for local bodies this month.

Published: 07th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in a war of words during Day 4 of AP Assembly session in Velagapudi on Thursday

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

The quota for Backward Classes (BCs) is once again roiling the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh as the state government gears up to hold elections for local bodies this month. The one-upmanship between the YSRC and TDP to consolidate their positions among the BCs, who account for 48% of the population, is expected but the way the battle is unfolding doesn’t bode well for the state. Their moves can only have one result—create an impression in the community that they are being victimised.

The BCs enjoyed 34% quota till the 2013 elections but to repeat the same appears an insurmountable task given the Supreme Court verdict capping reservations at 50%. Even in 2013, the apex court had made a one-time exemption for the then united Andhra Pradesh. Knowing this fully well, the state government in December last issued a GO providing BCs 34% quota, taking the overall reservations to 59.85%. The High Court struck it down forcing the government to cap the quota at 50% and press forward. However, the TDP has moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order.

It is certain that the party will have to eat humble pie, which raises questions over its intentions. More so, since the same TDP had submitted an affidavit in the High Court in 2018 when it was in power that quota beyond 50% cannot be extended as per the Supreme Court judgement! One cannot but conclude that it is unadulterated politics at play. In Telangana and Karnataka, where the population of BCs is more than in Andhra, polls were held within the bounds of the law. Worse is the way the opposition is misleading the people, frequently citing Tamil Nadu where BCs do not have any quota in local body elections! If proportional representation has to be given, why not conduct a scientific survey? Such an exercise alone will make a convincing case. Any other method will fail and harm the very constituency the parties profess to love.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp