Bank scandal could worsen financial Sector crisis

Yet another Indian bank—Yes Bank, a ‘model’ privately run bank founded by global banking professionals—has bitten the dust and a costly rescue at the orders of the Reserve Bank of India has been launched by the public sector State Bank of India, using depositors’ money. That Yes Bank was ailing for some time was common knowledge. The bank’s huge portfolio of bad and dodgy loans was rising, keeping pace with an expanding lending portfolio. Defaults by key borrowers like IL&FS and DHFL were being noted. On top of this, governance issues erupted.

Yet, the only action that RBI took despite finding many irregularities in the bank’s bad loan reportage was forcing cosmetic changes in its board. The central bank seems to have been lulled into a sense of complacency as a parade of suitors that Yes Bank mustered came and went. The fact that none of these global financial big names wanted to buy into the troubled bank and the fact that most of the bulk deposit holders had started moving their money out from October last year, should have alerted the central bank of the impending crisis.

Ultimately when Yes Bank had to be bailed out last week, RBI hurriedly put together a plan where it enlisted SBI to do the job and buy scrip that many say was worthless paper at a premium. Shareholders thus found themselves rewarded as the scrip started recovering! Yes Bank bond holders, mostly mutual funds, were punished with their funds written off as part of the bail-out package. At the same time, RBI placed restrictions on withdrawals, capping them at Rs 50,000 per account per month, causing hardship to many ordinary people.

While it is not known what lessons the central bank will draw from this and previous cases, it is probable that the public may start losing faith in mutual funds that invest in debt and in deposits kept with other private sector banks. If that happens, it would be a tragedy for the Indian financial sector as money would then flow only into a handful of blue-chip banks and gilt-edged funds while the rest would be starved of cash—a situation that could well deepen the financial sector crisis India has been experiencing for some time now.