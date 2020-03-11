Home Opinions Editorials

A silver lining amid dark corona clouds?

What world leaders and activists could not do, a virus has managed to—cut global carbon emissions.

Published: 11th March 2020

What world leaders and activists could not do, a virus has managed to—cut global carbon emissions. Months after climate negotiators failed to reach an agreement on ways to implement the Paris Accord, the emergence of the coronavirus as a world health epidemic has brought down emissions significantly. NASA’s pollution monitoring satellite has recorded a significant decrease in nitrogen dioxide levels over China since the beginning of 2020, evidence that emissions from power plants and industries have reduced drastically. An analysis by science publication CarbonBrief estimates that carbon emissions went down by 200 metric tonnes in China alone.

Energy consumption in China took a massive 25% dip. Global air traffic plunged almost 5%. The numbers, however, are nothing to cheer about. This temporary dip in carbon emissions indicates an upcoming spell of new challenges. Data shows carbon emissions have increased steadily every year; they only dipped during the World Wars, the Great Depression and the fall of the USSR. The last time it happened was during the Great Recession in 2008-09, when global emissions dropped by a substantial 1.4%. However, nine years later, the emissions were 16% higher than the 2009 levels.

That means countries, mostly the US and Europe, emitted an additional 5 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide every year to bring their economy back on track. Instead of using the opportunity to shift to a more sustainable form of production, industries ramped up activity in the post-recession world. A similar trend has already started taking shape. South Korea, for instance, has doled out a $10 billion stimulus to crank up the economy. Italy is planning a capital infusion of $8.4 billion.

If policymakers and industries make a course correction now, investments could be diverted to sustainable alternatives. The tourism sector could go green, aviation sector could contribute to offsetting its emissions and polluting industries could focus on renewable alternatives with fresh vigour. There are many options, if we are willing to look at them.

